SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

