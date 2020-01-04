Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $585.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.45. 545,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $371.00 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.