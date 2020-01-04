Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Receives $49.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE SERV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

