SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SPNE stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.