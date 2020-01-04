Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $334,136.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Scala has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $334,136.00 and $1,331.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

