Rupee (RUP) Price Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market cap of $103,503.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,228,200 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

