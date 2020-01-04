Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.88, approximately 684,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 442,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

