Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $80.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $8.07 on Friday, hitting $77.90. 5,499,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. Incyte has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

