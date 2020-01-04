Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 3,011,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,322,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

