Reviewing Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $1.99 billion 4.74 $369.43 million $2.51 8.29 EnLink Midstream $7.70 billion 0.40 -$13.20 million ($0.07) -89.71

Western Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 18.35% 15.32% 4.72% EnLink Midstream -3.48% -0.09% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 0 10 3 0 2.23 EnLink Midstream 0 6 4 0 2.40

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $31.09, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $10.05, suggesting a potential upside of 60.03%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -1,614.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Western Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

