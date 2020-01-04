Ren Reaches Market Cap of $29.66 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ren has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, OKEx, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

