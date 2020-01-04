RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $901,042.00 and approximately $50,119.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00404605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00109105 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000909 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

