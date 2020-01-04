Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,021,878.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $2,767,470. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Redfin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $96,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,876. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

