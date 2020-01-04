Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $423.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.