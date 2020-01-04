RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 289,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,855. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

