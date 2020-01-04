RChain (RHOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,578.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, ChaoEX and BitMart. RChain has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $2,578.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

