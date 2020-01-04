Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $5.38. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2,750 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

