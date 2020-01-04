Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, 823,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,466,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

