QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $775.04 million, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,480 shares of company stock worth $3,310,192. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

