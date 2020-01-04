QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Hits $896,335.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. QChi has a total market cap of $896,335.00 and approximately $233,464.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QChi has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

