Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $11.20 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $453,060.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,644,079,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,630,862 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

