Primecoin Price Hits $0.0425 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $7,119.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,203,986 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

