Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.74

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $33.50. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 298,221 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

