Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Down 20%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) fell 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 162,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 243,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $600,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

