Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Pivotal Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Pivotal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.