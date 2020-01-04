Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $516,955.00 and approximately $677.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00595121 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 178.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000960 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,599,983 coins and its circulating supply is 414,339,547 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

