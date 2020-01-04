Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $28.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.85 billion and the highest is $30.37 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $108.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 billion to $110.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.28 billion to $141.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.