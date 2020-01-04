Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

