Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.20. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 264,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $272,280.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 795,415 shares of company stock worth $803,745. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

