Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $680.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com . The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

