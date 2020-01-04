Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEB. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 668,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 128,241 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

