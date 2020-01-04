Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $588.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,320. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

