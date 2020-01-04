Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 5,027,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,786,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

