PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 5.1% Higher

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.90, 192,943 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 75,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

The firm has a market cap of $165.38 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Tel Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Tel by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

