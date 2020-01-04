PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.3%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.09, 1,690,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,204,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,360,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

