Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.