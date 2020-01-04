Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00008522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $23,977.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.