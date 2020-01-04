PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $326,860.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,178,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $348,799.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,493,633.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,427 shares of company stock worth $1,075,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Investor AB bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.