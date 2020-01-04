Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 5%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.91, approximately 2,129,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,803,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 907,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Owens & Minor by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

