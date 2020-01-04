Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of OTIC remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 338,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,937. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.