Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Opus Bank posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 209,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Opus Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Opus Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

