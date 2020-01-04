OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

OMF stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.