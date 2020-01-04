Omni Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $762.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Omni has a total market cap of $363,998.00 and approximately $762.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00008752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010648 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,785 coins and its circulating supply is 562,469 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

