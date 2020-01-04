Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.57

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.57 and traded as high as $27.00. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

