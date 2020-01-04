Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.10

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.23. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 140,054 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 794,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter worth about $8,873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter worth about $7,709,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

