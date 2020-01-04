Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.10

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.23. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 140,054 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
