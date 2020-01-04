Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $42.58

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $42.58. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 15,097,023 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

