OAX (OAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,950.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liqui, OKEx and HitBTC. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $276,950.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

