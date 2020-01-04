Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 805,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 431,570 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

