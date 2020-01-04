NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.30. 1,493,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

