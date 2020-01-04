NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.74.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58. NVIDIA has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

